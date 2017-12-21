Watch the First Trailer for the Mamma Mia! Sequel, Which Has More Cher But (Maybe?) Less Meryl

When it was released in 2008, the movie adaptation of the Broadway hit Mamma Mia! received middling reviews, but earned $609 million worldwide, on a $52 million dollar budget. $609 million! It’s a wonder it took so long for them to make a sequel, but in our sequel/franchise-reliant culture, it was bound to happen eventually, and here we are: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is on its way, and the first song-filled trailer is here, now.

The original main cast have returned to romp on the beautiful Greek island Kalokairi, including Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, Meryl Streep as her mother Donna, and Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård as Donna’s former lovers/possible dads of Sophie. Yet it seems that they all may play much smaller roles in the romp and romance—when the trailer opens, Sophie greets her mother’s former bandmates Rosie and Tanya (Julie Walters and Christine Baranski, respectively) and reveals that she’s pregnant and is afraid of raising a child on her own. Rosie and Tanya then recall Donna’s origin story from before Sophie was born, with the younger Donna played by Baby Driver’s Lily James in flashbacks. Based on this premise and hints dropped throughout the trailer, it seems as though Donna may have died, which also means Streep probably doesn’t get as much screen time this time around. Fans are already not feeling this possibility.

I only really liked the first Mamma Mia cause of Meryl Streep but it looks like they killed her off in Mamma Mia 2 so... I think imma sit this one out — Jasmine Black (@jbdd1293) December 21, 2017

I'm so happy they're making a Mamma Mia 2 however I am absolutely enraged that Donna is potentially DEAD?! It's not Mamma Mia without Meryl Streep I want answers — Charl (@idkcharl) December 21, 2017

On the other hand, if you saw the first Mamma Mia! and left the theater thinking, “Loved it! But needs more Cher,” well, you’re in luck! When the diva makes her fabulous entrance—oddly, but also perhaps fittingly, looking like Lady Gaga’s twin until she opens her mouth—the must-see factor goes way, way, up. Never mind that she’s playing Sophie’s grandmother, and in real life is only three years older than Streep. Cher is Cher, and she’s welcome anywhere. Here We Go Again is set for release July 20, 2018.