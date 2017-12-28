 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj Salutes 2017’s Best Cable News Moments

Dec 28, 2017, 1:00 AM

Hasan Minhaj, last seen making sharp, pointed jokes at the president-free White House Correspondents’ Dinner, took a look back at the year in cable news in this remarkable clip from The Daily Show’s The Yearly Show, a year-end special filmed at New York’s Gramercy Theater. Minhaj is exactly the right comedian to do this: his enthusiasm at the abject stupidity on display is infectious. Listen to the way his voice cracks when he says, “Please welcome to cable news … Tomi Lahren.” He can’t believe she’s on cable news, and he’s positively delighted to get to share clips of cable’s least-tolerable host being intolerable. He’s just as thrilled at Sean Hannity’s gonzo conspiracy theories, Rachel Maddow’s tax return “scoop,” and Don Lemon’s boozy New Year’s Eve, so much so that it’s a pleasure to watch what would otherwise be pretty unpleasant news clips.

It’s a valuable reminder that the wasteland of cable news (much like the wasteland of online news and print news and radio news—we love you, cable news!) is not just a ceaseless torrent of depressing, soul-sucking garbage and misdirection. It’s also so absurd and ridiculous that watching Sean Hannity tie himself in knots can be hilarious, if you can forget for a moment how many people take him seriously. It’s a good thing to keep in mind for 2018, because it sure doesn’t seem like the news is going to get less stupid anytime soon.

