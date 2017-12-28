The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Back to the Future, The Godfather, Hustle & Flow, Reservoir Dogs Photo illustration by Slate. Stills by Universal Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Miramax.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Marie Antoinette Columbia

Must Watch

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Shawshank Redemption

Good Watch

Apollo 13

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Caddyshack

The Conjuring (Jan. 8)

Dallas Buyers Club (Jan. 16)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Like Water for Chocolate

Marie Antoinette

Strictly Ballroom

The Italian Job

Training Day

The Truman Show

Wedding Crashers

Completist Watch

The Godfather: Part III

Nostalgia Watch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

There Must Be Some Toros in the Atmosphere Watch

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Family Watch

﻿Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Jan. 10)

Cars 3 (Jan. 31)

Batman Watch

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

If You’re Bored

10,000 B.C.

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold (Jan. 15)

30 Days of Night

47 Meters Down (Jan. 10)

Acts of Vengeance (Jan. 25)

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Bad Day for the Cut (Jan. 18)

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (Jan. 30)

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Furry Vengeance

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Love Actually

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mustang Island (Jan. 2)

National Treasure

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Jan. 2)

Rehenes (Jan. 15)

Rent (Jan. 2)

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Force (Jan. 29)

The Lovely Bones

The Man Who Would Be Polka King (Jan. 12)

The Vault

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Unrest (Jan. 15)

Wild Hogs (Jan. 14)

Netflix Originals

A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Jan. 26)

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Jan. 10)

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Jan. 17)

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Jan. 30)

Before I Wake (Jan. 5)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Jan. 5)

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Jan. 5)

Dirty Money (Jan. 26)

Disjointed: Part 2 (Jan. 12)

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Jan. 19)

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Jan. 28)

Glacé: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Jan. 19)

Katt Williams: Great America (Jan. 16)

Llama Llama: Season 1 (Jan. 26)

Lovesick: Season 3

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Jan. 26)

One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Jan. 26)

Retribution: Season 1 (Jan. 30)

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Jan. 24)

Rotten (Jan. 5)

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Jan. 26)

Somebody Feed Phil (Jan. 12)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Jan. 26)

The Open House (Jan. 19)

The Polka King (Jan. 12)

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Jan. 18)

Todd Glass: Act Happy (Jan. 23)

Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Jan. 12)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Jan. 19)

Other Series

Colony: Season 2 (Jan. 12)

Eastsiders: Season 3

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2 (Jan. 28)

Episodes: Season 1-5 (Jan. 6)

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4 (Jan. 17)

Rita: Season 4 (Jan. 16)

HBO

The Hours Miramax

Must Watch

Back to the Future (1985)

Good Watch

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Holes (2003)

Sideways (2004)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Role Models (Unrated Version) (2009)

Snatched (2017) (Jan. 20)

The Hours (2002)

The Informant! (2009)

Three Kings (1999)

Family Watch

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

YA Watch

Everything, Everything (2017) (Jan. 6)

Nostalgia Watch

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Muggle Watch

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1) (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

If You’re Bored

12 Rounds (Unrated Version) (2009)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

The Box (2009)

Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

In a Valley Of Violence (2016) (Jan. 2)

Morgan (2016) (Jan. 17) (Jan. 27)

Semi-Pro (Director’s Cut) (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Unrated Version) (2009)

The Fate of the Furious (Extended Version) (2017) (Jan. 13)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Waterworld (1995)

HBO Original Programming

David Bowie: The Last Five Years (Jan. 8)

The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm (Jan. 27)

Mosaic (Six-Part Limited Series (Jan. 22)

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (Jan. 29)

Series Premiere

Crashing (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 14)

Divorce (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 14)

High Maintenance (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 19)

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 16 Premiere) (Jan. 20)

Estrenos

Alex, Listen to Your Heart (2016) (Jan. 2)

El techno (AKA On The Roof) (2016) (Jan. 5)

La punta del iceberg (AKA The Tip Of The Iceberg) (2016) (Jan. 12)

Promoción fantasma (AKA Ghost Graduation) (2012) (Jan. 19)

La cara oculta (AKA The Hidden Face) (2011) (Jan. 26)

Amazon

Zodiac Warner Bros.

Must Watch

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Zodiac (2007)

Good Watch

A Ghost Story (2017) (Jan. 7)

All Is Lost (2013)

Babel (2006)

Brothers (2009)

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Flawless (1999)

Hamlet (1990)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Step Into Liquid (2003)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Wonderstruck (Jan. 19)

One-Time Watch

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Poor Definition of What “Love Means” Watch

Love Story (1970)

If You’re Bored

American Ninja (1985)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Bending Steel (2013) (Jan. 15)

Black Rain (1989)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Love and Death (1975)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Show of Force (1990)

Street Smart (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Words and Pictures (2013)

The Devil’s Double 2011) (Jan. 5)

The Midwife (2017) (Jan. 17)

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (Jan. 31)

Amazon Originals

Just Add Magic (Season 2b) (Jan. 19)

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Season 1) (Jan. 12)

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

Other Series

Doctor Who (Season 10)

Grimm (Season 6) (Jan. 6)

Prime Suspect: Tennison (Season 1) (Jan. 9)

My Mother & Other Strangers (Jan. 16)

Grantchester (Season 3) (Jan. 30)

Remember Me (Jan. 30)

Hulu

Ingrid Goes West Neon

Must Watch

Grizzly Man (2005)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Zodiac (2007)

Good Watch

12 O’Clock Boys (2013) (Jan. 15)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

Babel (2006)

Brothers (2009)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Flawless (1999)

Frailty (2001)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Ingrid Goes West (2017) (Jan. 22)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010) (Jan. 15)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) (Jan. 15)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) (Jan. 15)

The Queen (2006) (Jan. 15)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Wendy & Lucy (2008) (Jan. 15)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) (Jan. 15)

One-Time Watch

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Nostalgia Watch

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Family Watch

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989) (Jan. 31)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996) (Jan. 31)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Poor Definition of What “Love Means” Watch

Love Story (1970)

Twin Watch

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

If You’re Bored

10 to Midnight (1983)

Advanced Style (2014) (Jan. 15)

Afterimage (2016) (Jan. 15)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Are We Done Yet? (2007) (Jan. 15)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (Jan. 15)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Barista (2015) (Jan. 18)

Beside Bowie (2017) (Jan. 29)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Big Driver (2014)

Black Rain (1989)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bolero (1984)

Burning Blue (2014)

Coherence (2013) (Jan. 15)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Crash Pad (2017) (Jan. 27)

Cross Bronx (2004)

Cruel and Unusual (2017) (Jan. 2)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Detroit (2018) (Jan. 24)

Dogs on the Inside (2014) (Jan. 15)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Espionage Tonight (2017) (Jan. 22)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

Frank (2014) (Jan. 8)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017) (Jan. 29)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017) (Jan. 6)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Love & Death (1975)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Best Friend (2016) (Jan. 19)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

Platoon Leader (1988)

Polina (2016) (Jan. 15)

Polytechnique (2009) (Jan. 15)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

School Life (2017) (Jan. 21)

Sex Guaranteed (2017) (Jan. 15)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Soul on a String (2016) (Jan. 15)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Sword of Vengeance (2015) (Jan. 25)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016) (Jan. 15)

The Devil’s Double (2011) (Jan. 5)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Future (2011)

The Game Changer (2017) (Jan. 3)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

The Wraith (1987)

These Final Hours (2013) (Jan. 11)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (Jan. 13)

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015) (Jan. 7)

Hulu Originals

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original) (Jan. 17)

Other Series

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 4)

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 2)

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 12)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 3)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 4)

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 6)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet) (Jan. 12)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC) (Jan. 30)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime) (Jan. 12)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)

LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 4)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 4)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT) (Jan. 5)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 13)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon) (Jan. 11)

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 2)

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 9)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group) (Jan. 5)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 5)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 22)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 2)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 4)

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 10)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network) (Jan. 30)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)