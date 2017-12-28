The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in January

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Shawshank Redemption
Good Watch
Apollo 13
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Caddyshack
The Conjuring (Jan. 8)
Dallas Buyers Club (Jan. 16)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Like Water for Chocolate
Marie Antoinette
Strictly Ballroom
The Italian Job
Training Day
The Truman Show
Wedding Crashers
Completist Watch
The Godfather: Part III
Nostalgia Watch
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
There Must Be Some Toros in the Atmosphere Watch
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Family Watch
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Jan. 10)
Cars 3 (Jan. 31)
Batman Watch
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
If You’re Bored
10,000 B.C.
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold (Jan. 15)
30 Days of Night
47 Meters Down (Jan. 10)
Acts of Vengeance (Jan. 25)
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Bad Day for the Cut (Jan. 18)
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (Jan. 30)
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Furry Vengeance
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Love Actually
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mustang Island (Jan. 2)
National Treasure
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Jan. 2)
Rehenes (Jan. 15)
Rent (Jan. 2)
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Force (Jan. 29)
The Lovely Bones
The Man Who Would Be Polka King (Jan. 12)
The Vault
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Unrest (Jan. 15)
Wild Hogs (Jan. 14)
Netflix Originals
A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Jan. 26)
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Jan. 10)
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Jan. 17)
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 (Jan. 30)
Before I Wake (Jan. 5)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Jan. 5)
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 (Jan. 5)
Dirty Money (Jan. 26)
Disjointed: Part 2 (Jan. 12)
Drug Lords: Season 1 (Jan. 19)
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 (Jan. 28)
Glacé: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Jan. 19)
Katt Williams: Great America (Jan. 16)
Llama Llama: Season 1 (Jan. 26)
Lovesick: Season 3
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Jan. 26)
One Day at a Time: Season 2 (Jan. 26)
Retribution: Season 1 (Jan. 30)
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Jan. 24)
Rotten (Jan. 5)
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Jan. 26)
Somebody Feed Phil (Jan. 12)
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 (Jan. 26)
The Open House (Jan. 19)
The Polka King (Jan. 12)
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 (Jan. 18)
Todd Glass: Act Happy (Jan. 23)
Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Jan. 12)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Jan. 19)
Other Series
Colony: Season 2 (Jan. 12)
Eastsiders: Season 3
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2 (Jan. 28)
Episodes: Season 1-5 (Jan. 6)
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4 (Jan. 17)
Rita: Season 4 (Jan. 16)
HBO
Must Watch
Back to the Future (1985)
Good Watch
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
A Christmas Carol (1984)
Holes (2003)
Sideways (2004)
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)
Role Models (Unrated Version) (2009)
Snatched (2017) (Jan. 20)
The Hours (2002)
The Informant! (2009)
Three Kings (1999)
Family Watch
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
YA Watch
Everything, Everything (2017) (Jan. 6)
Nostalgia Watch
Back to the Future II (1989)
Back to the Future III (1990)
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Kindergarten Cop (1990)
Muggle Watch
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1) (2010)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 2) (2011)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
If You’re Bored
12 Rounds (Unrated Version) (2009)
All Eyez on Me (2017)
The Box (2009)
Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)
Domestic Disturbance (2001)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
In a Valley Of Violence (2016) (Jan. 2)
Morgan (2016) (Jan. 17) (Jan. 27)
Semi-Pro (Director’s Cut) (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Unrated Version) (2009)
The Fate of the Furious (Extended Version) (2017) (Jan. 13)
The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
Waterworld (1995)
HBO Original Programming
David Bowie: The Last Five Years (Jan. 8)
The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm (Jan. 27)
Mosaic (Six-Part Limited Series (Jan. 22)
May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (Jan. 29)
Series Premiere
Crashing (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 14)
Divorce (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 14)
High Maintenance (Season 2 Premiere) (Jan. 19)
Real Time With Bill Maher (Season 16 Premiere) (Jan. 20)
Estrenos
Alex, Listen to Your Heart (2016) (Jan. 2)
El techno (AKA On The Roof) (2016) (Jan. 5)
La punta del iceberg (AKA The Tip Of The Iceberg) (2016) (Jan. 12)
Promoción fantasma (AKA Ghost Graduation) (2012) (Jan. 19)
La cara oculta (AKA The Hidden Face) (2011) (Jan. 26)
Amazon
Must Watch
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Zodiac (2007)
Good Watch
A Ghost Story (2017) (Jan. 7)
All Is Lost (2013)
Babel (2006)
Brothers (2009)
But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
Capote (2005)
Flawless (1999)
Hamlet (1990)
Hustle & Flow (2005)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Step Into Liquid (2003)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Wonderstruck (Jan. 19)
One-Time Watch
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Poor Definition of What “Love Means” Watch
Love Story (1970)
If You’re Bored
American Ninja (1985)
Assassination (1987)
Avenging Force (1986)
Baby Mama’s Club (2010)
Bending Steel (2013) (Jan. 15)
Black Rain (1989)
Burning Blue (2014)
But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)
Coming Soon (1999)
Cool World (1992)
Cross Bronx (2004)
Dangerous Curves (1989)
Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
Evolution (2001)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Highway (2012)
Horsemen (2009)
Invaders from Mars (1986)
Love and Death (1975)
Murphy’s Law (1986)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Pretty Bird (2008)
Primitive (2011)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Show of Force (1990)
Street Smart (1987)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
The Presidio (1988)
The Wraith (1987)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
Words and Pictures (2013)
The Devil’s Double 2011) (Jan. 5)
The Midwife (2017) (Jan. 17)
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (Jan. 31)
Amazon Originals
Just Add Magic (Season 2b) (Jan. 19)
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Season 1) (Jan. 12)
The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Other Series
Doctor Who (Season 10)
Grimm (Season 6) (Jan. 6)
Prime Suspect: Tennison (Season 1) (Jan. 9)
My Mother & Other Strangers (Jan. 16)
Grantchester (Season 3) (Jan. 30)
Remember Me (Jan. 30)
Hulu
Must Watch
Grizzly Man (2005)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Zodiac (2007)
Good Watch
12 O’Clock Boys (2013) (Jan. 15)
A League of Their Own (1992)
All Is Lost (2013)
Babel (2006)
Brothers (2009)
Capote (2005)
Cold Mountain (2003)
Flawless (1999)
Frailty (2001)
Hustle & Flow (2005)
Hamlet (1990)
Ingrid Goes West (2017) (Jan. 22)
Meek’s Cutoff (2010) (Jan. 15)
Punch Drunk Love (2002)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Secretary (2002)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Spaceballs (1987)
Step into Liquid (2003)
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) (Jan. 15)
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) (Jan. 15)
The Queen (2006) (Jan. 15)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Total Recall (1990)
Wendy & Lucy (2008) (Jan. 15)
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) (Jan. 15)
One-Time Watch
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Nostalgia Watch
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Family Watch
All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989) (Jan. 31)
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996) (Jan. 31)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid III (1989)
The Next Karate Kid (1994)
Poor Definition of What “Love Means” Watch
Love Story (1970)
Twin Watch
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Parent Trap (1998)
If You’re Bored
10 to Midnight (1983)
Advanced Style (2014) (Jan. 15)
Afterimage (2016) (Jan. 15)
American Ninja (1985)
Anger Management (2003)
Are We Done Yet? (2007) (Jan. 15)
Are We There Yet? (2005) (Jan. 15)
Art of the Prank (2015)
Assassination (1987)
Avenging Force (1986)
Baby Mama’s Club (2010)
Barista (2015) (Jan. 18)
Beside Bowie (2017) (Jan. 29)
Beyond the Sea (2004)
Big Driver (2014)
Black Rain (1989)
Bloodsport (1988)
Bolero (1984)
Burning Blue (2014)
Coherence (2013) (Jan. 15)
Coming Soon (1999)
Cool World (1992)
Crash Pad (2017) (Jan. 27)
Cross Bronx (2004)
Cruel and Unusual (2017) (Jan. 2)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dangerous Curves (1989)
Detroit (2018) (Jan. 24)
Dogs on the Inside (2014) (Jan. 15)
Down in the Delta (1998)
Drop Dead Sexy (2006)
Espionage Tonight (2017) (Jan. 22)
Evolution (2001)
Excess Baggage (1997)
Frank (2014) (Jan. 8)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)
Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)
Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017) (Jan. 29)
Hercules in New York (1970)
Highway (2012)
Horsemen (2009)
Hot Rod (2007)
I Spy (2002)
Invaders from Mars (1986)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Ironweed (1987)
Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017) (Jan. 6)
Kill the Irishman (2011)
Liz & Dick (2012)
Love & Death (1975)
Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Murphy’s Law (1986)
My Best Friend (2016) (Jan. 19)
My Boss’s Daughter (2003)
Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Ninja III: The Domination (1984)
P.O.W. The Escape (1986)
P2 (2007)
Paper Heart (2009)
Platoon Leader (1988)
Polina (2016) (Jan. 15)
Polytechnique (2009) (Jan. 15)
Pretty Bird (2008)
Primitive (2011)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
School Life (2017) (Jan. 21)
Sex Guaranteed (2017) (Jan. 15)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Show of Force (1990)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Songcatcher (2000)
Soul on a String (2016) (Jan. 15)
Street Smart (1987)
Subspecies (1991)
Subspecies 2 (1993)
Subspecies 3 (1994)
Subspecies 4 (1998)
Subspecies 5 (2017)
Sunshine Cleaning (2008)
Sword of Vengeance (2015) (Jan. 25)
The Alchemist Cookbook (2016) (Jan. 15)
The Devil’s Double (2011) (Jan. 5)
The Fourth War (1990)
The Future (2011)
The Game Changer (2017) (Jan. 3)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
The Pom Pom Girls (1976)
The Presidio (1988)
The Wraith (1987)
These Final Hours (2013) (Jan. 11)
Two Family House (2000)
Uncommon Valor (1983)
War (2007)
Witless Protection (2008)
Words and Pictures (2013)
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (Jan. 13)
Yakuza Apocalypse (2015) (Jan. 7)
Hulu Originals
The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original) (Jan. 17)
Other Series
9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 4)
American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)
Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 2)
Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 12)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)
Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)
Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)
Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 3)
Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 4)
Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 6)
Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)
Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)
False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet) (Jan. 12)
Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC) (Jan. 30)
Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)
Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)
Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)
Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)
Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)
Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)
Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime) (Jan. 12)
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)
LA to Vegas: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 4)
Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)
Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 4)
Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)
Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT) (Jan. 5)
Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 19)
Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)
Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 13)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon) (Jan. 11)
The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC) (Jan. 2)
The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 9)
The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group) (Jan. 5)
The Four: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 5)
The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)
The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)
The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 3)
The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 22)
The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 8)
The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 2)
The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX) (Jan. 4)
This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 10)
Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network) (Jan. 30)
Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)
Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC) (Jan. 5)
