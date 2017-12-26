Melania Trump Says Her Favorite TV Show Is How to Get Away With Murder

Melania Trump gazes fondly at her husband during the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

In news that probably no one should read anything into, Melania Trump, the 47-year-old wife of 71-year-old president Donald J. Trump, told Katie Rogers of the New York Times that her favorite television show is ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder. It’s unclear exactly what Melania Trump, who is 24 years younger than her wealthy husband, likes about the Shonda Rhimes-developed show, but it certainly has nothing to do with the series’ first season, which revolves around the murders of a philandering husband and his mistress.

The Times doesn’t specify which episode is the First Lady’s favorite—options include “He Deserved to Die,” “She’s a Murderer,” “Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me,” and “We’re Bad People”—but this is absolutely not a Chekhov’s gun-type-scenario, and no one should ask any follow-up questions. Similarly, any repeated google searches for the phrase “How to get away with murder” in Melania Trump’s search history are 100% related to her well-documented status as a Shondaland super-fan, and aren’t any cause for alarm.

Melania Trump also reportedly told Rogers that she enjoys Fox’s Empire, in which children and an ex-wife fight for control of their ailing father’s lucrative music business. Unlike the cultural and psychological cipher that is How to Get Away With Murder, it’s easy to see what Melania relates to in Empire: she must really love hip-hop! Rogers explicitly says that “reality TV did not come up once” in her conversation with the First Lady, by which she means that she did not reference her husband’s television career, and definitely does not mean that someone should tell Melania Trump about Snapped, which she might also enjoy.

In short, it’s just another fun factoid about life in the Trump White House!