A “Humbled” Mark Hamill Regrets Making His Last Jedi Doubts Public

Humbled Hamill. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Minor spoilers for The Last Jedi below.

Online criticism of Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been loud and sustained, despite the film bringing in nearly $800 million after only two weekends in theaters. A small but vocal minority have made their hatred of Episode VIII known, via calls to remove it from the canon and an alt-right campaign to ruin its Rotten Tomatoes score.

But the loudest criticism has come from the would-be Last Jedi himself, Luke Skywalker. For some time now, Mark Hamill has let his guard down in interviews, candidly speaking about his issues with his longtime character’s portrayal: In May, he told Vanity Fair that he “fundamentally disagree[d] with every choice” writer-director Rian Johnson made for him, while earlier this month he stated that The Last Jedi’s Luke is “not my Luke Skywalker.” (“I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong, so right there, we had a fundamental difference.”)

More recently, however, he’s begun to walk back his comments. In a sit-down with IMDb, he said he initially had trouble accepting what Johnson saw for his character but has now changed his mind. “I have to say, having seen the movie, I was wrong.” And in a Tuesday morning tweet, Hamill expressed regret for making his creative misgivings public:

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

It’s not the first time the opinionated actor has had beef with a director’s choice for his career-defining character. He notably disagreed with director J.J. Abrams’ decision to save Luke’s reappearance until the final scene of Episode VII, and had a few narrative ideas of his own, saying it would have been more “effective” if Luke, having been contacted by Leia via telepathic communication, had rushed heroically to Han Solo’s aid in his fatal battle with Kylo Ren. Though he still feels this would have been a better ending, he’s conceded that “there was no backlash” from fans for there being no reunion of the trio in The Force Awakens.

It’s taken him a while to get on board, but it’s nice to see a Humbled Hamill finally come around.