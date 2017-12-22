Louis C.K.’s Performance as "Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity" Scrubbed From Disney’s Gravity Falls

Louis C.K. as “The Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity.” Disney

People have been quick to distance themselves from Louis C.K. in the wake of confirmation of his long-rumored tendency to masturbate in front of women without their consent. The Orchard, the distribution company behind his latest film, I Love You, Daddy, canceled the release of the film. Netflix, HBO, FX, TBS, and Amazon all cut ties with the prolific comedian, costing him executive producer roles on Better Things, Baskets, and One Mississippi, as well as hopes for a future animated series, The Cops.

Now, he’s lost another creative role, and this time, it’s almost as if it never existed to begin with. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney has re-dubbed C.K.’s cameo in the animated children’s series Gravity Falls, in which he played a monster known as The Horrifying Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity. The voice of the disembodied head-and-arm, which first appeared in the 2015 episode “Weirdmageddon: Part 1,” was last month replaced with that of the show’s creator, Alex Hirsch, with the new version now airing during Disney Channel reruns.

C.K.’s performance as the Sweaty One-Armed Monstrosity is horrifyingly relevant in retrospect. Like him, the disembodied head is an unusually polite monster: Rather than eat people, the hungry creature tries to coax and cajole them into his mouth. “Hey!” he yells at 13-year-old Dipper Pines. “I wanna talk to you! I wanna talk to you about going inside my mouth. I think you wanna get in here.”

“You don’t need to make a big deal out of this,” he adds, as Dipper tries to flee inside a building. The Monstrosity is full of self-pity as people run from him. “Not one person. Not one person has gotten inside my mouth. I don’t care anymore.” The symbolism of the monster’s single, hairy arm is almost too on-the-nose considering C.K.’s masturbatory misconduct.

His performance can be viewed here (if you can stomach it), while the new version can be seen below: