In the New Trailer for Paddington 2, the Dark Bear Returns

We all know Paddington Bear, the charming hero of Michael Bond’s children’s books, the 1970s BBC television series, the 1989 Hanna-Barbera series, the 1997 Canadian TV series, and Patrick King’s 2015 film adaptation. He’s polite, he’s sweet-hearted, he loves marmalade, and he’s always trying to make the best of things. In the very first book, 1958’s A Bear Called Paddington, Paddington makes his thoughts on law and order abundantly clear, telling a store detective, “I’m not a criminal! I’m a bear.” He’s the very embodiment of a kinder, more innocent age, when bears could trust in the kindness of store detectives and, from time to time, convince them to part with valuable jars of marmalade.

Now, meet the new Paddington. Sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit in a in a world he never chose, the vengeful, embittered bear takes on the British crown, building a vicious criminal organization from behind bars before staging a prison escape, pulling off a train robbery, and, perhaps worst of all, riding a dog like a horse. As Paddington delves deeper into London’s underworld, will he lose his soul—or is his turn to crime, instead, a brave look from director Paul King at the sinister, beating heart of the Paddington story that’s been there all along? As a bear from Darkest Peru, of course, Paddington is intimately familiar with the horrors of colonialism, and it’s going to be thrilling for children and adults alike to see the bear—descended from the very bears who suffered under Spanish oppressors in the days of the Viceroyalty—grapple with carceral state in the wicked capital city of the greatest of all the colonial powers. And it’s not just the British and Spanish who have an anti-imperialist bear out for justice: I’m sure we’d all like to know just how the film’s Mr. Gruber, a Hungarian “antiquities” dealer, spent World War II. Not since Frank Miller took a grim, dark Batarang to the superhero stories of the 1970s has an iconic hero been wrenched so violently into the present day. It’s about time.

In short, this is a very modern Paddington for our very modern age. Also, it looks delightful.