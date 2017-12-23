Here’s a Fifteen-Second Teaser for a Netflix Show Called Seven Seconds

In any great work of art, form and function work together in perfect harmony, building an intricate structure in which no part is out of place. Ideally, artists consider the best way to approach this kind of artistic unity before they begin work. The same is also true of great advertising, except you get paid better. For instance, if you were designing a trailer for a show called Seven Seconds, and you were wondering how long it should be, you might look at the title and think to yourself, “It should be about two minutes long, the same as any other trailer.” But if you were told to make it really short—to communicate the idea that there was a new show called Seven Seconds in as little time as humanly possible—you might eventually land on the idea that, ideally, an ad for Seven Seconds would be seven seconds long.

Or you could ramble on for fifteen long seconds without conveying any information you couldn’t have fit in seven seconds. The show stars Regina King and comes from showrunner Veena Sud, who also developed The Killing. That show was adapted from a moody, wintry Danish TV series called Forbrydelsen (The Crime); Seven Seconds, in contrast, was adapted from a moody, wintry Russian feature film called Майор (The Major). Appropriately enough, its trailer is considerably more major than the teaser for Seven Seconds:

If you’re the sort of person who isn’t troubled by a fifteen-second long ad for a show called Seven Seconds, then we’ve got a special treat for you: a video that won’t bother you at all.