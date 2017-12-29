 Facebook Twitter Comments Slate Plus
Guy Fieri’s Times Square Restaurant, Subject of Much Mockery, Will Close Forever on New Year’s Eve

Dec 29, 2017, 12:16 PM
Goodbye, “Guy-talian Nachos.”
Guy Fieri’s infamous Times Square restaurant, Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, is soon to be no more. The 500-seat establishment will be closing its eagle-laden doors for good on Sunday, Eater reports, though no reason is yet known for its closure. The colorful celebrity chef has released a statement, saying that he is “proud” to have fed millions of Times Square visitors over the restaurant’s five years of service.

The restaurant has remained popular, despite being the subject of the most legendary restaurant pan ever written: Pete Wells’ “As Not Seen on TV.” The scathing New York Times review, which opened by asking Fieri if he had ever actually eaten at the restaurant bearing his name, included such zingers as “Did panic grip your soul as you stared into the whirling hypno wheel of the menu, where adjectives and nouns spin in a crazy vortex?” and “When you saw the burger … did your mind touch the void for a minute?”

Wells weighed in on the announcement on Twitter:

Perhaps, Pete, the restaurant is closing because the answer is yes.

Fieri still has multiple restaurant locations across the country, but if you’ve never had Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar’s “Guy-talian Nachos” while surrounded by old guitars, American flags, hot rod paintings, and a rotisserie grill that can fit 20 turkeys, you have three days left to do so.

Rachel Withers is a Slate Brow Beat assistant.

