Ed Sheeran Needs Legos to Help Him Write, and Other Fun Facts From the Making of “Shape of You”

“None of us thought that much into it,” Ed Sheeran says, right before breaking down in great detailed bit by detailed bit just how much thought went into creating this year’s biggest musical hit, “Shape of You.” As they’ve done in the past with other popular songs, the New York Times released a fascinating video in which the artists give a behind-the-scenes tour of their inspirations and creative processes.

Some fun takeaways: According to his songwriting partner Johnny McDaid, when it’s time to work, he brings a set of Legos with him for the easily distracted Sheeran to play with, in order to “keep him in the room.” (“He’d get lost in that world for a second, and then come up with this moment that was everything,” he reveals.) Aside from toys, McDaid also brought some sensitivity into the operation, as the original version of the song did not include the lyric “I’m in love with the shape of you,” only “I’m in love with your body.” Apparently, the latter line on its own “felt objectifying” to McDaid, and he pushed to also include “shape of you,” which is used where he’s from to mean “Look at the way you’ve shown up.” (Interestingly, “shape of you” is sung six times in the final version versus “I’m in love with your body,” which is repeated 15 times. Also, there’s the line “Although my heart is falling too/ I’m in love with your body.” Guess objectification still won out?)

You’re probably sick of Sheeran’s inescapable, lyrically clunky smash at this point, but if you can stand hearing “Shape of You” one more time, learning more about the crafting of a pop hit is something to behold.