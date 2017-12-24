A Very 2017 Yule Log Video

This just isn’t gonna cut it. WPIX/Wikimedia Commons

It’s the holiday season, a time for friends and family to gather around a glowing hearth and reflect with peace and contentment on the year gone by. Except this year, the year gone by was 2017, so there’s not a lot of peace or contentment to be had, and the traditional roaring fire seems like a cruel reminder of Christmas past. If you’re fortunate enough to have an actual fireplace, you shouldn’t have much trouble building a more suitable holiday blaze for 2017: start by pouring gasoline on everyone’s iPhone—the source of so much stress and pain this year—and then just kind of go where the spirit takes you. But those of us unfortunate enough to live in a house or apartment without a fireplace, fire pit, wood-burning stove, sacrificial pyre, heretic stake, or Olympic cauldron are out of luck. Or are we?

In a normal year—at least since WPIX first played Prometheus back in 1966—the fireless masses could make do with a television loop of a roaring yule log, which provided a touch of holiday cheer while simultaneously reminding viewers that they couldn’t afford fireplaces.

But even a cruel TV simulacrum of hearth and home seems too positive for 2017. My colleague Inkoo Kang suggests relaxing with Hulu’s Puppies Crash Christmas, a clever bit of adorable counterprogramming that doubles as a metaphor for class war—the puppies destroy the Christmas setup in a lovely, expensive upper-middle-class home—but even puppies would agree that puppies aren’t the first thing to come to mind when thinking about 2017. YouTube has a few videos that get the spirit of the thing—e.g., “Shit Fireplace 2016” and “Shit Fireplace 2017,” in which a bunch of cheap crap gets set on fire—but they’re less than an hour long, which is not enough time to get drunk enough not to notice the “fireplace” has stopped, but too long to be sober enough to start it over again. Nick Offerman’s “Yule Log” has the same problem: Offerman sits by a roaring fire silently sipping Lagavulin—in this economy!—but it’s only 45 minutes long, and even with a single malt, 2017 has been more of a “gulping” than a “sipping” year. It’s like the old saying goes: “If you want a Yule Log video that even begins to adequately respond to a year in which Donald Trump is president, you have to either make it yourself or hope some knucklehead at Slate does it for you.” Fortunately for America, Slate is still hiring knuckleheads.

Here, then, is a Yule Log video that perfectly embodies 2017’s rancid cocktail of bad news, worse news, and news about Donald Trump that would be hilarious if he weren’t president, which he is. Rather than a static shot of a fireplace, with its inappropriate-for-2017 connotations of warmth, family, and happiness, we’ve seamlessly looped the montage from Mike Figgis’ 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas in which Nicolas Cage sets all of his possessions on fire and drives off to Las Vegas to drink himself to death, set to the cheery strains of Michael McDonald’s cover of “Lonely Teardrops.”

The video is four hours and six minutes long, which is a little short for a Yule Log video, but happens to be exactly how long it would take to drive from a certain culture blogger’s apartment to the Stardust Resort and Casino. The Stardust may seem like a strange choice of destination at first, for two reasons: it doesn’t play much of a role in Leaving Las Vegas, and also, it’s not there anymore. The building was demolished in 2007 and replaced with an abandoned construction site, which was then replaced with a way-behind-schedule construction site. In other words, it’s exactly the right destination for America in 2017: a place that was kind of crappy to begin with, but has since been utterly destroyed by real estate tycoons too incompetent to make money running a casino. Happy holidays, and remember: they can’t 86 you from a gambling establishment that no longer exists!