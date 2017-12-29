How Kinky Is Phantom Thread?

Vicky Krieps and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. Laurie Sparham - © 2017 Focus Features, LLC.

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s movie critic, Dana Stevens, and freelance writer Rachel Syme spoil Phantom Thread. What’s this movie about? How does Daniel Day-Lewis fare in what he claims is his final film? Can a relationship filled with actual poison ever be healthy?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

