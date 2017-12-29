How Kinky Is Phantom Thread?

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s movie critic, Dana Stevens, and freelance writer Rachel Syme spoil Phantom Thread. What’s this movie about? How does Daniel Day-Lewis fare in what he claims is his final film? Can a relationship filled with actual poison ever be healthy?
Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.
Email: spoilers@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus